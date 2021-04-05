Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















TEXAS — A month after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced full reopening and a repeal of the mask mandate, the number of coronavirus cases and death totals fell. The state has recorded the lowest number of daily new coronavirus cases since June 2020.

Since mask mandates have a deleterious impact on police officers, this news should be viewed with optimism.

Despite negative feedback from leaders in the Democrat Party, including President Joe Biden who described Gov. Abbott’s decision as “Neanderthal thinking” and Gov. Newsom (D-CA) describing it as “absolutely reckless,” Texas seems to have moved in the right direction, Post Millennial reported.

According to data from the New York Times COVID tracker, coronavirus cases in Texas have dropped by nearly 4,000 per day, while deaths have dropped to nearly 137 per day since Gov. Abbott repealed the mask mandate.

now more than three weeks since texas’s mask mandate was lifted and the seven-day average in cases is the lowest it’s been since last june https://t.co/P451Z9icah pic.twitter.com/bRBYZRx5PH — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) April 3, 2021

When Abbott made the decision to lift the mask mandate on March 2, Texas averaged 7,253 new cases and 232 deaths per week. The state is now averaging 3,224 new coronavirus cases and 88 deaths per week, according to data reported by the New York Times COVID tracker.

NEW: Issuing an executive order to lift the mask mandate and open Texas to 100 percent. pic.twitter.com/P4UywmWeuN — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 2, 2021

“Today’s announcement doesn’t abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. Instead, it’s a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety & the safety of others,” said Gov. Abbott announcing his decision to fully open the state of Texas.

“With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny,” Abbott added.

According to the New York Times tracker, 15.7 percent of Texas residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine while 27.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the shot.