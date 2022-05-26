Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

UVALDE, Texas – A round fired by the Uvalde massacre suspect ripped through the cap of the hero Customs and Border Protection agent who shot and killed him. The bullet also grazed his scalp requiring stitches to close the wound.

The agent is a member of the CBP’s elite Border Patrol Tactical Unit, or BORTAC. He was wearing the ball cap when he made entry into Robb Elementary School amid the carnage, according to Fox News.

A photo obtained by the news outlet shows a long rip along the mesh section atop the black-and-white cap he was wearing as the bullet grazed his head.

A separate, image obtained by the Washington Examiner reveals five staples in place to close the bloody gash, showing how perilously close he was to death.

