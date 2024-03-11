Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

STARR COUNTY, Texas – A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent as well as a New State trooper were two of the three people killed in a helicopter crash in Texas on Friday.

Agent Chirs Luna and Trooper John M. Grassia III were serving with the National Guard in Texas when the chopper went down. Trooper Grassia was working in his capacity as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 with the New York National Guard at the time of the tragedy.

National Guard soldier Casey Frankoski was also identified as the third person who died in the crash. A fourth soldier was injured, but survived the calamity, the New York Post reported.

Three more American heroes are dead because Joe Biden refuses to take back operational control of the southern border. https://t.co/BxFUk18etT — Betsy Brantner Smith (@sgtbetsysmith) March 9, 2024

In tribute to Agent Luna, the Officer Down Memorial Page provided the following details:

Border Patrol Agent Chris Luna was killed in a helicopter crash along with two members of the New York National Guard in Starr County, Texas. The New York National Guard UH-72 Lakota helicopter was supporting the Department of Homeland Security as part of Joint Task Force North. Agent Luna was onboard the military aircraft when it crashed just north of the Rio Grande River, approximately two miles southeast of La Grulla, Texas. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Grassia were also killed in the crash, while a third service member was injured. Agent Luna was survived by his wife, two children, parents, and brother

The New York State Troopers PBA offered a statement in memory of Trooper Grassia:

The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association Board of Directors and staff send our thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and coworkers of New York State Trooper John M. Grassia III, 30, who was killed on Friday in a helicopter crash while flying over the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas serving with the National Guard. Trooper Grassia, who was dedicated to serving and protecting not only the citizens of New York State but also the citizens of the entire United States, will be remembered for his ultimate sacrifice. Trooper Grassia joined the New York State Police in April 2022 and was most recently assigned to Troop G. Funeral arrangements are pending.

National Guard soldier Casey Frankoski was the daughter of a former police chief in Rennsselaer, N.Y., according to Rensselaer Mayor Mike Stammel.

Casey Frankoski was also killed in the crash. ( Mike Stammel – Mayor/Facebook)

National Guard troops along with the Texas Department of Public Safety have been engaged in Operation Lone Star, an effort to minimize the invasion of illegal immigrants due to the Biden Administration’s failure to do so.