NEWFIELD, Ariz. – Border Patrol agents in Arizona stopped a human smuggler who was using a cloned Customs and Border Protection (CBP) van, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens said.

The arrest occurred Feb. 15, according to a social media post by Chief Owens. In the announcement, he said, “USBP agents in Newfield, AZ interdicted a human smuggling event involving a cloned Border Patrol vehicle!”

The chief included photos of the cloned law enforcement vehicle, which was a white Chevrolet van with the highly identifiable green “Border Patrol” markings and emergency lights.

“One agent was assaulted during the arrest of the USC driver & 11 undocumented subjects,” he noted.

Chief Owens said federal authorities are pursuing the assault charges in addition to the smuggling violations.