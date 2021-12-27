Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

REEDLEY, Calif. – A suspect in Northern California was arrested and charged with a double homicide after he reportedly murdered his grandmother and his father’s girlfriend as they opened presents on Christmas, according to reports.

The family gathered at a home in Reedley on Christmas day to exchange gifts, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was identified as Austin Alvarez, 23. He reportedly pulled a weapon at some point during the visit and fatally shot two women, Fox News reported.

Deputies responded to the home at about 1:45 p.m. and found Magdalena Alvarez, 58, and Meisa Rashid, 39, dead from gunshot wounds.

“During the visit, Alvarez fired shots striking his grandmother (Magdalena Alvarez) and his father’s girlfriend (Meisa Rashid),” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “As Alvarez was leaving the house, he noticed his father in a parked vehicle. Alvarez fired shots in his direction, but did not strike him.”

Deputies learned that Alvarez fled the scene in a GMC pick-up truck. As a result, they launched a combined effort with the California Highway Patrol as well as the Reedley, Sanger, Orange Cove and Kingsburg police departments to find him.

The man accused of double murder was ultimately located and taken into custody several hours after the shooting, according to Fox.

Alvarez was booked on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. His bail was set at $2.5 million.

Fresno Sheriff’s homicide detectives continue with the investigation. At this point the motive remains unclear.