LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A freak accident involving a falling window killed a Florida burglar, according to reports.

It happened Saturday during the burglary of a home in Lehigh Acres, NBC 2 reported.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the window killed Jonathan Hernandez when it slammed down on him as he was climbing through it.

The crime report says the window came down on the 32-year-old man’s neck, the station reported.

As a result, responding deputies found him dead when they arrived on scene.

Family and friends question the sheriff’s office account of Hernandez’ death.