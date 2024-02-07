Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man robbing a Florida bank who claimed to have a bomb and held two people hostage at knifepoint was fatally shot on Tuesday by a SWAT sniper during a tense standoff, according to law enforcement officials.

The decedent was identified as 36-year-old Sterling Ramon Alavache. He had a long criminal history from several states, which included drug trafficking, aggravated assault, and carrying a concealed firearm, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies first responded to the Bank of America branch located near Bell Tower Shops in Fort Meyers just after 11 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a bank robber holding several hostages, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told reporters.

“A group of deputies immediately went into the building, behind me, and began to, as dozens of people ran out, and began to secure all other portions of the building,” Marceno said, according to NBC 3 News.

“Quickly, we were face-to-face with a male suspect who was armed with a knife,” the sheriff said. “He also claimed he had a bomb.”

A standoff ensued, and negotiations began with the man who continued to hold two people hostage, Marceno added.

At one point during the standoff, Alavache put one of the hostages in a headlock and placed a knife to her throat, Fox News Digital reported.

“When he presented deadly force like that, our SWAT sniper shot and killed the suspect,” Marceno said. “We were in fear for her life and her safety.”

Once the suspect was neutralized, both hostages were safe, the sheriff noted.

“It’s a sad day when innocent lives are placed in jeopardy due to the senseless acts of others,” Marceno later said in a statement posted to social media. “My family members were faced with a tough decision today to neutralize an active threat to the public during a very volatile situation. Let this serve as a reminder of how important it is to remain vigilant. I’m beyond grateful none of the victims or my team were injured today.”

