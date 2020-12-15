CLAREMONT, Calif. — According to the Bible, Jesus’ birth was an eclectic affair — Mary and Joseph, a menagerie of livestock, and some shepherd visitors. But protesters?

Claremont United Methodist Church is apparently known for its provoking Nativity scenes, such as the one below from 2019 advocating open boarders and unchecked illegal immigration regardless of the public safety perils that are frequently the result of this practice.

Law Officer could provide hundreds of cases that make the point. There is nothing compassionate about overtly violating immigration law. Violent predators who are defended by cities with sanctuary policies are preying on vulnerable people in these same communities.

This year, the church situated Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus in front of a painting of masked people holding signs reading “I can’t breathe!” and “Black Lives Matter,” alongside Bible verses and other quotes.

“We couldn’t think of any other issue that we wanted to keep under the light of the Bethlehem star than the need to address racism,” said the Rev. Karen Clark Ristine, the church’s senior minister, Los Angeles Times reported.

Against the mural backdrop, a statue of Joseph kneels beside the babe in a manger. Mary stands, her arms lifted with the protesters in the painting, alluding to the nationwide protests that erupted this summer after the custodial death of George Floyd. Above their heads, a banner lists the names of more than 30 black people who have been killed, including Emmett Till, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Absent from the list are black police officers who’ve been killed in the line of duty or any of the thousands of black victims who’ve been slaughtered during inner-city wars and violence in Chicago, Baltimore, New York, St. Louis, Los Angeles, etc; people police officers are working hard to protect, regardless of the constant defamation and ignorance by activist movements and churches propagating a false-narrative. Even more offensive is using the gospel of Christ and the birth of a Savior out of context to fulfill political aspirations.