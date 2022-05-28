Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Selective reporting is commonplace in the mainstream media. Most major news outlets report information with a spin. They either slant details they want you to know or editorialize in ways they believe you should think.

That explains why page 58 of the manifesto scribed by the accused Buffalo murderer Payton Gendron has largely gone unreported. Of course we know the killer targeted a black population, and that is where the narrative concludes, for the most part.

However, there were other reasons he selected Tops Friendly Market as his target location. He listed his reasons under “[s]trategies for success” on page 58, the Western Journal reported.

