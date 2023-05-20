Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Farmington, New Mexico – Chief Steve Hebbe released the body camera footage from a mass shooting that occurred this week in Farmington, New Mexico.

The shooting left three people dead, and several others wounded on Monday. Among those wounded were two law enforcement officers.

Video shows cars traveling up and down North Dustin Avenue on Monday morning as gunshots rang out through the neighborhood. Ring camera footage shows 79-year-old Shirley Voita’s car rolling down the street, her body no longer inside.

A few minutes later, two women – 73-year-old Melody Ivie and her mother, 97-year-old Gwendolyn Schofield – drive up and see a body in the street. However, before they can get out and help, they are killed.

Dispatch is flooded with calls and police are on their way to the scene in just minutes.

Officials said the shooter, 18-year-old Beau Wilson, took off his makeshift bulletproof vest before he got into a shootout with officers.

At least four officers fired shots at the suspect, killing him.