San Francisco – Nine people were hospitalized when gunfire erupted in San Francisco’s Mission District neighborhood on Friday night, according to police.

All of the victims are expected to survive as the shooting was described as a “targeted and isolated” attack.

Gunshot victims were transported to San Francisco General Hospital, according to ABC7.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. outside a block party that was hosted by clothing retailer Dying Breed.

“Please avoid the area of 24th/Treat St as we conduct an investigation related to a shooting,” the San Francisco Police said in a statement. “Updates will be released as they become available.”

The clothing store was celebrating its sixth anniversary before the shooting.

Hip Hop group RBL Posse was scheduled to perform.

Police have not released information on the suspects involved in the shooting.