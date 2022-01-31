Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CANTON, Mass. – A Boston police officer was found dead Saturday morning outside a residence in Canton during a powerful storm and an investigation is underway, according to Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The Boston Police Department Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long announced the death of active-duty Officer John O’Keefe, who was a 16-year veteran of the department, Boston 25 News reported.

According to the DA’s office, O’Keefe appeared to have been in the cold for some period of time before he was discovered outside a home on Fairview Road. He was pronounced dead after being transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.

The officer knew the residents that lived inside the house where he was discovered, the DA’s office said.

The circumstances surrounding O’Keefe’s death remain under investigation. An autopsy is expected to be completed Monday, according to the local news outlet.

“John will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues here at the Boston Police Department as we send our heartfelt condolences to his family, and loved ones during this difficult time,” Boston police said in a statement.

