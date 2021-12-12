Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BOSTON — Police in Beantown have arrested one of their “Most Wanted” fugitives who is connected with a murder that occurred in the city earlier this year.

Omara Shears was taken into custody on Friday on a murder warrant out of Dorchester District Court, according to the Boston Police Department.

Shears, 44, had been placed on the Boston Most Wanted Fugitive List last month for stabbing and killing Javare Sommerville, 17, of Providence, Rhode Island in August 2021, WDHD reported.

The stabbing occurred in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road on August 28 around 9:20 a.m. Responding officers discovered Sommerville critically wounded at the scene, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital but he did not survive.

According to BPD, Shears is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court at a later date.