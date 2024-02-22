Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

As an untold number of migrants illegally cross the southern and northern borders of the U.S., Border Patrol agents have caught thousands of individuals with criminal convictions in FY24. It’s an “untold number” since there are so many “getaways.” Some of the people taken into custody have violent and predatory criminal histories.

On Wednesday, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens posted on social media that agents patrolling the southwest border caught 10 illegal immigrants last weekend who have “violent criminal histories including murder, rape, and drug/weapons trafficking.”

He also posted images of four of the convicted criminals who were taken into custody. Their country of origin was not specified.

Along with the constant reminder of the ongoing border crisis, Owens noted, “So far in FY24, USBP has apprehended +6,400 subjects with criminal convictions.”

Over the weekend, USBP agents across the SWB apprehended 10 undocumented subjects w/ violent criminal histories including murder, rape, and drug/weapons trafficking. So far in FY24, USBP has apprehended +6,400 subjects with criminal convictions. pic.twitter.com/0RiuBmlAW3 — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) February 22, 2024

Also on Wednesday, Owens reported that USBP agents in El Paso, Texas nabbed eight “violent Cartel & Gang members from Venezuela, El Salvador & Mexico.”

He noted that 178 of these individuals captured in FY24 have gang affiliations.

Over the weekend, USBP agents in El Paso, TX arrested 8 admitted violent Cartel & Gang members from Venezuela, El Salvador & Mexico. So far in FY24, USBP has arrested 178 subjects w/ gang affiliations. pic.twitter.com/ZcoakAOlso — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) February 21, 2024

Illegal immigrants are also infiltrating the U.S. from China. On Tuesday, Owens said on X that 20,000 apprehensions have been made in the current fiscal year of people from China, which is a 500% increase from the previous fiscal year.

In FY24, San Diego Sector has made +140K apprehensions with +20K of them being from China (a more than 500% increase compared to last FYTD). pic.twitter.com/lHswjkD2VK — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) February 21, 2024