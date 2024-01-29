Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), which is the official union of U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel, released a statement last Thursday supporting the Texas National Guard’s attempts to secure the southern border and slamming the Biden administration for its “catastrophic” border policies, according to the Daily Wire.

The union, which has more than 18,000 members, said, “Rank-and-file BP agents appreciate and respect what TX has been doing to defend their state in the midst of this catastrophe that the Biden Admin has unleashed on America.”

NBPC tried to dispel some “fake news” that federal agents were going to begin arresting members of the Texas National Guard.

“Rank-and file BP agents are not going to start arresting TX NG members for following their LAWFUL orders. That’s fake new,” the union said on X.

Continuing, “TX NG and rank-and-file BP agents work together and respect each other’s jobs. Period,” the union emphasized. “If TX NG members have LAWFUL orders, then they have to carry out those orders.”

“We want to be perfectly clear, there is no fight between rank-and-file BP agents and the TX NG, Gov. Abott (sic), or TX DPS. It may make flashy headlines, but it simply isn’t true,” NBPC said in conclusion.

Rank-and file BP agents are not going to start arresting TX NG members for following their LAWFUL orders. That's fake news. TX NG and rank-and-file BP agents work together and respect each other's jobs. Period. If TX NG members have LAWFUL orders, then they have to carry out… — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) January 26, 2024

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave President Joe Biden a lesson in the U.S. Constitution when he issued a defiant statement last Wednesday as the Lone Star State continues to combat the massive infusion of people who are illegally crossing the southern border, Law Officer reported.

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration earlier in the week, ruling that it could remove or cut through concertino wire the state has deployed to stop illegal aliens from crossing the Rio Grande into the state. Despite the high court ruling, Texas has remained steadfast in its own security as the Texas National Guard continued to install concertina wire along the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday, the day after the ruling by SCOTUS.

On Wednesday, Abbott issued a statement on Texas’ constitutional right to defend and protect itself as Biden continues to attack the governor’s actions and refuse to perform his duties to secure the border.

Abbott’s full statement can be viewed here.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...