MISSION, Texas — A Border Patrol agent in Texas died in the line of duty following an ATV accident early Wednesday, according to a report.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman said the mishap occurred in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the Washington Examiner reported.

“A Border Patrol agent assigned to the McAllen Station patrolling the international boundary on an all-terrain vehicle was tracking a group of subjects that illegally crossed the border when he was involved in an accident near Mission, Texas,” CBP told the news outlet. “He was found unresponsive by fellow agents, who immediately initiated life-saving efforts and requested EMS.”

The unnamed agent was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Please see statement on today's death of a Border Patrol agent assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

“The death of an agent who died while securing our nation’s border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation. Our prayers are with his family and co-workers during this difficult time,” Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said in a statement.