WASHINGTON — A Black Lives Matter protester who was caught on video assaulting Trump supporters at Saturday’s “Million MAGA March” is reportedly a journalism student at Howard University.

Brittany S. McAlister, 29, was filmed purportedly punching and kicking men and women several times over the course of the Washington, D.C. event, according to The Post Millennial

In one incident, McAlister reportedly kicked an unconscious man who had been knocked out by Kenneth Wayne Deberry.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Deberry, 39, on Saturday for disorderly conduct, including inciting violence, aggravated assault, and felon in possession of a firearm after police found he was carrying a handgun, Law Officer reported.

Moreover, according to the MPD Sex Offender Registry, Deberry is a registered sex offender who was convicted in Washington, D.C. in 2008 of second degree child sexual abuse against a person under 16 years of age, Daily Caller reported.

McAlister has yet to be arrested, according to a recent press release from the department.

The mainstream media has been mocked for their coverage of the weekend violence directed at Trump supporters.

In another clip, McAlister appears to be running up and punching a woman in the back of the head. She then runs in the opposite direction.

A protester rushes up and punches a Trump supporter from behind as they chase her away from Black Lives Matter Plaza #DCProtests #MarchForTrump #BLM pic.twitter.com/UywPGPbO05 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 14, 2020

BREAKING: The wanted suspect seen assaulting people after Saturday's pro-Trump rally in D.C. is Brittany S. McAlister, a journalism student & BLM activist. Read my exclusive report co-written w/@MiaCathell: https://t.co/YotgawVqp8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 16, 2020

Anti-Trump political organization Refuse Fascism had reportedly tagged McAlister in a video where she spoke at Black Lives Matter Plaza. However, that tweet has since been deleted and McAlister’s accounts have been deactivated, Fox reported.

Although the march was relatively peaceful for the first few hours of demonstrations, protesters clashed with many of the thousands of marchers in the afternoon.

Twenty-one people were ultimately arrested for a variety of charges, including assault and weapons possession, officials said.

Two officers were injured and several firearms were recovered.

Radical Left ANTIFA SCUM was easily rebuffed today by the big D.C. MAGA Rally crowd, only to return at night, after 99% of the crowd had left, to assault elderly people and families. Police got there, but late. Mayor is not doing her job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Reacting on Twitter, the president instructed police officers not to “hold back.”

“ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back,” he wrote. “Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!”

Trump also hammered Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser, claiming she was not “doing her job,” and accused the media of being “silent.”

Howard University did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.