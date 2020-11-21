Former President Barack Obama told ABC’s left-wing late night host Jimmy Kimmel that “we can always send the Navy SEALs” to physically remove President Donald Trump from the White House.

Obama made the remark during an appearance Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new memoir A Promised Land. When asked by Kimmel if the White House has any secret spots where “someone could hide” if they don’t want to leave, Obama replied: “Well, I think we can always send the Navy SEALS in there to dig him out.”

Kimmel also asked if it will be weird to call Joe Biden “Mr. President,” Breitbart reported. “No,” Obama replied, “I’ve already called him Mr. President Elect.”