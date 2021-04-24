Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















CINCINNATI — The owner of a Cincinnati bar says he won’t show another NBA game until Los Angles Lakers star LeBron James is “expelled” from the league.

Linne’s Pub in Delhi Township made the statement in a Facebook post on Wednesday, the same day the four-time NBA champion was criticized for posting a tweet that has been accused of inciting violence against the Columbus police officer involved in the shooting death of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

“If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub,” the post read. “We will not air them until LeBron James has been expelled from the NBA.”

The bar owner, Jay Linneman, believes James should stick to sports, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

“They just need to play the game and that’s it,” he said. “Their opinion doesn’t really matter. They’re using their position to push their opinions, and that’s just not right.”

James, an Ohio native, saw a tweet about the story on Saturday and fired back with a snarky remark.

“Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp.”

Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp. 🥴 https://t.co/RRfRksjckM — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 24, 2021

James tweeted an image of one of the officers at the scene of Bryant’s shooting with the caption: “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY” on Wednesday.