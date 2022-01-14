Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Alec Baldwin turned his cellphone over to New Mexico police Friday. It’s been almost a month since police secured a search warrant for the device following a fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.”

Baldwin shot Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western flick on October 21st, and later said in an interview that he didn’t pull the trigger, as reported by the New York Post.

The release of the cell phone came one day after the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release, “to date, the cell phone has not been turned over to authorities.”

Police in New Mexico got a warrant for the cellphone on December 16th and the case’s lead detective quickly notified Baldwin’s attorney, police said.

But Baldwin failed to turn it over for weeks, forcing Santa Fe authorities to team up with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office on Long Island last week to get it.

On January 8th, the actor posted an Instagram video claiming he simply wanted his private communications protected.

“Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders, or search warrants about my phone, that’s bulls—. That’s a lie,” Baldwin said in the video.

“It’s a process that takes time. They have to specify what exactly they want. They just can’t go through your phone and take, you know, your photos or your love letters to your wife or whatever,” Baldwin said. “But, of course, we are 1,000 percent going to comply with all that. We’re, you know, perfectly fine with that.”

