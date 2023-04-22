Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

An assistant principal at a middle school in Georgia was arrested on charges of sexual battery and placed on leave by the school district according to Fox News.

Lithonia Middle School assistant principal Samuel David Wilder was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy and simple battery.

A statement released by the DeKalb County School District said that the school district’s police were investigating the allegations.

After receiving reports of possible inappropriate actions on the part of Mr. Samuel Wilder, an assistant principal at Lithonia Middle School, detectives from the DCSD Police Department promptly launched an investigation,” the district wrote in its statement.

“Due to the seriousness of the allegations, the District followed appropriate protocols and procedures and placed Mr. Wilder on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which has uncovered evidence that has led to his arrest,” the statement continued.

The DeKalb County School Police arrested Wilder following the investigation.

The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday according to jail records. Wilder was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.