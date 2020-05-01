COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – An Army veteran and NCO was killed April 19 after he pointed a rifle at four police officers through a basement window, Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Staff Sgt. Virgill Thorpe, a cavalry scout and Afghanistan veteran, assigned to Fort Carson, was shot and killed after police were summoned to his home on a Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman had called police to report a domestic disturbance in which a man was armed with a rifle. Officers arrived at the 3200 block of Oak Creek Drive East in Colorado Springs at roughly 10 p.m. and spoke at the front door with Thorpe, reported ArmyTimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was a verbal exchange. The suspect then ran inside … downstairs to the basement of the residence where the [reporting party] was at,” said Colorado Springs Police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik.

“Officers were on the outside of the residence and could see through the basement window that he picked up a rifle,” Sokolik added. “He then pointed that rifle at the officers who were outside the residence, through the basement window. And that’s when the officers fired.”

There were four officers on scene. All four fired at the threat. Until the coroners exam has been completed, it is unknown how many times Thorpe was shot.

The police officers involved in the shooting were Cpl. Joseph Somosky, Officer Eddie Nassar, Officer Kristofer Czajkowski, and Officer Charles Warren. Somosky has been with the Colorado Springs Police Department since 2002. Nassar joined in July 2019, Czajkowski in November 2018 and Warren in October 2016.

Thorpe was transported to a local hospital where he died. None of the officers were injured. Each one has been placed on administrative leave for six working days, which Sokolik confirmed was normal protocol.

“Patrol officers work four days on and three days off,” Sokolik said. “So depending where officers were in the cycle when the shooting occurred, and it is very likely they were also on different days off patterns, they may not all be back yet.”

Thorpe, a 28-year-old combat veteran assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, joined the Army on May 22, 2012, according to his service history. His home of record is Canton, Massachusetts. He had been assigned to Fort Carson since April 14, 2016, according to ArmyTimes.

Thorpe’s brigade commander, Col. Grant S. Fawcett, called the deceased soldier a “tremendous leader and teammate” in a prepared statement.

“The Iron Brigade is deeply saddened by the loss of Sgt. Virgill Thorpe,” Fawcett said. “His tragic passing is felt throughout the formation. We will continue to focus on supporting his family through this difficult time.”

Thorpe deployed to Afghanistan between May 2, 2013, and Dec. 1, 2013. His awards and decorations include the Combat Action Badge, the Air Assault Badge, two Army Commendation Medals, two Good Conduct Medals, the Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, the Driver Mechanic Badge for Wheeled Vehicles and the Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge.

Regardless of Thorpe’s laudable background, events transpired leading four police officers to view his actions as potentially lethal to them. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for the shooting.