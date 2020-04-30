BATON ROUGE, La. – Fellow officers of Baton Rouge Police Department saluted Cpl. Derrick Maglone at Our Lady of the Lake hospital Wednesday evening, just days after a deadly attack, which also claimed the life of Lt. Glenn Hutto Jr.

Cpl. Maglone is recovering from critical injuries after being shot Sunday in the line of duty. He is currently hospitalized, where friends and family say he is improving each day, WBRZ reported.

Justin Pomeroy posted a video to Facebook of Maglone’s fellow officers outside of his hospital window, paying their respects.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Pomeroy captioned the touching moment, “Band of Brothers… unable to put the feeling into words. #maglonestrong.”