COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The driver of an SUV that flipped over and crushed five passengers hanging out the windows while she performed stunts in Colorado Springs has been slapped with updated charges of vehicular assault after originally being charged with reckless driving.

Defendant Marisol Wentling, 19, faces the updated charges after the graphic action was captured on video about 10:18 p.m. Saturday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

“Upon arrival, Officers learned individuals met at the parking lot to do donuts. The involved vehicle was doing donuts in the parking (lot) and had five individuals hanging out the windows of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over and onto the individuals who were hanging out the windows,” CSPD said.

“Due to the reckless driving multiple individuals sustained serious life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals. The driver, Marisol Wentling, was taken into custody and is charged with Vehicular Assault,” police announced.

Mugshot Release: Marisol Wentling On December 16, 2023, at approximately 10:18 PM, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a rollover traffic accident in a parking lot near 1600 South Circle Drive. pic.twitter.com/LkYoWFaI8t — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 19, 2023

All five of the injured passengers were juveniles. Two have since been released from the hospital while three others remain in critical but stable condition, CSPD said on social media.

WATCH VIDEO

A Colorado Springs “street takeover” ends about as well as you would expect. pic.twitter.com/ayDSINXhmc — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) December 18, 2023

Police said the case remains under investigation.

