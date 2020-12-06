Atlanta police are investigating after reports of gunfire inside Lenox Square mall Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the mall around 6 p.m. after someone reported hearing a gunshot, police confirmed.

Investigators learned the gunfire occurred inside of the Neiman Marcus store, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Further into the investigation police learned a male was walking through the store and adjusting his pants when the weapon inside of his waistband discharged.

Police do not believe anyone was struck by the gunshot.

The man left the store, police say.

No word on the man’s identity.

Incidents involving guns have been an ongoing issue at the mall recently, Fox 5 reported.

City of Atlanta officials and business leaders announced plans to roll out enhanced security after the mall recently experienced its fourth shooting this year.