DAYTON, Ohio – A man who pleaded guilty to shooting an Ohio police officer during a confrontation in 2021 has been sentenced to decades in prison for his crimes.

Antwayne Lowe, 41, pleaded “guilty-as-charged” in April to two counts of felonious assault on a peace officer, two weapons charges and a single count of assault on a peace officer, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

During his sentencing on Tuesday, Lowe learned his fate. He was ordered to be incarcerated 31 to 36.5 years in prison, which is the maximum sentence he could receive, according to a Dayton police spokesperson, reported Yahoo News.

In September 2021, Officer Thadeu Holloway of the Dayton Police Department responded to a complaint that a suspect passed counterfeit U.S. currency at the Dollar General at 888 S. Gettysburg Ave. The officer located Lowe in the 600 block of Ingram Street. He attempted to detain the man, but a fight ensued.

The man who shot Officer Thadeu Holloway in the head, Antwayne Lowe, has been sentenced to 31 to 36.5 years in prison which is the maximum sentence he could receive as a result of his crimes. Officer Holloway, unfortunately, had to medically retire as a result of his injuries. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) June 6, 2023

Holloway deployed his Taser on Lowe, which brought the non-compliant suspect to the ground. However, once Lowe regained mobility he retrieved a handgun and fired one shot, striking Holloway on the side of his head, Dayton Police previously told News Center 7.

Holloway returned fire, discharging five rounds, striking Lowe in the neck and shoulders, according to Yahoo News.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Holloway said over his police radio, “I’ve been shot on the left side of my head. I can barely hear my earpiece,” as he called for help.

Unfortunately, Holloway later had to medically retire due to his injuries, according to police.

Although Lowe previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, he was later found competent to stand trial, which ultimately led to his plea.