Nine killed and another 14 shot: Chicago had the deadliest February weekend in 18 years. All nine murders occurred on the south and west sides of the city. The following week, 11 children were shot, albeit, some accidentally. This week, 29 shot and six killed. As of this writing, the body count is 330 shot and 75 dead in the city of Chicago for 2020. I wish these areas of Chicago well as I continue to watch the mayor of Chicago repeatedly belittle and disparage the police officers working the streets. All the while the local states attorney continues to criticize and ridicule the brave men and women of the Chicago Police Department.

Statistically, third world countries where U S troops are actively fighting wars are safer than Chicago. Chirac is the new title that has been gifted upon the once world-renowned city of Chicago.

Ironically, fifty religious’ leaders from Chicago’s south and west sides proudly announced their unending political support for Kimberly Foxx as Cook County States’ Attorney. They are fully committed to her new Progressive Social/Criminal Justice reform of emptying the prisons and making low level crime un-punishable. In her own words, Foxx detailed her wish to dramatically reduce the black and brown populations from Cook County Jail because there are too many people of color locked up awaiting trial. Kimberly Foxx, Cook County’s State Attorney, was instrumental in initiating a new bonding system that prevents judges from setting a realistic bond on what she described as non-violent crimes, such as carrying a gun, sales and manufacture for large quantities of drugs, carjackings, domestic violence, and crash and grabs, including any theft under 1,000.00 dollars.

Fifty-one defendants charged with homicides are on home monitoring confinement awaiting trial.

The only explanation for this endorsement is the color of Foxx’s skin. Skin color replaces ability. And, the only explanation for the lack of courage in fighting crime in the most violent neighborhoods of Chicago, is votes.

These relentless and indefensible attacks on Chicago Police Officers are dangerous and counterproductive. The south and west sides of Chicago are hazardous enough without local politicians empowering thugs and gang members to the point where they are now openly attacking uniformed officers. Progressive social criminal justice activism is dramatically reducing the effectiveness of our police officers to combat crime and disorder.

Reported in the Chicago newspapers, Kimberly Foxx just received a 2-million-dollar campaign contribution from a group funded by George Soros, a leftwing billionaire. These social activist groups throughout the country are being financed by George Soros, know this name if you wish to understand the deteriorating future of law enforcement.

These social reform agendas are proven to be abject failures when studied in other similar settings like: Baltimore, whose mayor is going to prison for three years, New York, where degenerates of all ages dump buckets of water on police officers with impunity, San Francisco, where the homeless routinely defecate on sidewalks, Philadelphia, where the city just financed a 2 million dollar drug house to shoot heroin in a safe atmosphere, Portland, where police departments in surrounding areas no longer assist Portland police officers out of fear of lawsuits and reprisal criminal actions, and Seattle, where police officers are routinely ordered to stand down when they witness criminal activity.

Fueling the fire is the perception of police work that is radically different than actual police work. What is systematically portrayed in the media is far from being the truth. Police are not racists. Police are not brutal. Police are not thieves. The narratives pushed by the left-wing politicians and the anti-police media is what common people come to understand as normal. When a falsehood is repeated often enough if becomes reality.

Chicago will soon have a civilian oversight review board with complete control over hiring and firing. This is the prelude to rewriting the General Orders and Rules and Regulations for Chicago Police Officers in order to neuter officers even more. CPD recently presented an overhauled gang data base where one criterion of entering a gang member into it was, a video-taped self-admission by the gang member. How do you think that will play out?

Last one out, shut the lights off.

To all my brothers and sisters in blue, lock and load and protect each other. And as always, stay safe.

– Larry Casey

