NASHVILLE, Tenn. The Metro Nashville Police Department on Wednesday marked the anniversary of Officer Christy Jo Dedman’s line-of-duty death in a remarkable manner.

The department noted that Officer Dedman was killed when she was struck by a passing tractor-trailer while assisting a stranded motorist on Interstate 40. The police agency posted a picture of one of its Mounted Patrol horses paying tribute to Dedman at her gravesite, KOLD News reported.

The image is pure class and certain to evoke emotion from anyone who has lost a partner or loved one to a line-of-duty death.

Metro Nashville Police offered the following tribute in memory of Officer Dedman:

Today marks the 19th anniversary of the end of watch for MNPD Officer Christy Jo Dedman. Officer Dedman was killed in the line of duty on July 19th, 2004 when she was struck by the driver of a tractor-trailer while assisting a motorist on the side of Interstate 40. As we honor the ultimate sacrifice that Officer Dedman made, we ask everyone to remember to slow down and move over when you see emergency personnel on the side of the road.

“The driver of the tractor-trailer was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and aggravated assault,” according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

At the time of her death, Officer Dedman had served with the Metro Nashville Police Department for slightly less than one year after graduating from the police academy in August 2003. A portion of Highway 100 was dedicated to her memory in August 2005.