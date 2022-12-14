Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NOME, Alaska – An officer with the Alaska Court System died from a wild animal attack outside his home in Nome, Alaska Tuesday afternoon. He was tragically killed during a muskox attack, according to law enforcement authorities.

Alaska State Troopers Court Services Officer Curtis Worland was trying to “haze a group of muskox from near his dog kennel at his home when one of the muskox attacked him.” He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, Alaska Department of Public Safety reported.

“Curtis proudly wore the Court Services Officer uniform and honorably served the people of Alaska for 13 years. He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family,” said Alaska DPS Commissioner James Cockrell.

Worland began working for the Alaska State Troopers as a CSO in December 2009 and spent his entire career at the post in Nome. His loss is felt by many in the community, as well as among fellow law enforcement officers, reported Alaska’s News Source.

“I hope that Alaskans will keep Curtis’ family, friends, loved ones, and the Alaska State Troopers in your thoughts as we process this tragic loss for our state. He will be sorely missed by the DPS family,” Cockrell said.

Alaska DPS spokesman Austin McDaniel said it was unclear how many wild animals Worland was trying to shoo away. He added that CSOs are law enforcement officers who provide prisoner transport services, courthouse security and court document services, Fox News reported.

The Alaska State Troopers posted the following tribute to Worland on the agency’s Facebook page Tuesday evening:

“We are deeply saddened to report that one of our own, Court Services Officer Curtis Worland, was tragically killed during a muskox attack near Nome earlier today. CSO Worland was attempting to haze a group of muskox near his dog kennel at his home when he was attacked and fatally injured by a muskox. CSO Worland proudly wore the Court Services Officer uniform and honorably served the people of Alaska for 13 years. He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family, and he will be sorely missed.”

The death investigation is being conducted by the Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and state Department of Fish and Game.

