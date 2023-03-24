Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – If a picture is worth a thousand words than an image shared by the Alaska State Troopers on social media clearly qualifies as a complete chapter in a book.

“We really do have the best views in the world both day and night,” noted the agency’s Facebook post. “Trooper Hibbs took this photo with K9 Lenox while waiting for a tow truck to clear a scene near Fairbanks. Waiting isn’t so bad when the lights are out.”

Law Officer would like to thank Trooper Hibbs and K9 Lenox for this incredible photo as we wish all of our friends in “The Last Frontier” the very best.