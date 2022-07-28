Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – A 15-year-old boy in Alaska shot and killed three siblings before turning the gun on himself while their parents were away Tuesday, authorities said. The youngest of the dead siblings was only five-years-old.

Alaska State Troopers received a call from a neighbor regarding shots fired at the residence near Fairbanks at around 4:17 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers responding to the property filled with rusted out vehicles and debris discovered four dead children inside the residence from gunshot wounds, the New York Post reported.

A 15-year-old boy from Alaska allegedly shot and killed three of his seven siblings, ages 5, 8 and 17, before turning the gun on himself at their home near Fairbanks on Tuesday.

According to law enforcement authorities, the investigation revealed that a 15-year-old male shot and killed three siblings, ages 5, 18 and 17, before turning the gun on himself.

As of Thursday afternoon the victims have not been identified and no motive has been determined.

Trooper Tim DeSpain said the firearm was a “family gun but beyond that, it’s all still part of the ongoing investigation.”

Three additional siblings, all younger than 7-years-old, were at the home when the murders occurred, but were not injured, police said. The children’s parents were not home at the time of the slayings, the Post reported.

Clinton Bennett, a spokesperson for the state Department of Family and Community Services, said by email that the Office of Children’s Services “will not provide any information due to rules and regulations involving the confidentiality of all involved in specific cases.”