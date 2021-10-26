Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska just became the third state that is openly inviting police officers who are facing COVID-19 vaccination mandates to relocate to their homefront.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy spelled things out for the general public, as they are not putting any “new” policies in place. They are simply maintaining what has been their normal operating procedures, Post Millennial reported.

The way the Anchorage Daily News presented the situation is that any police officers or custodial officers in the “Lower 48” are free to come to Alaska for work if necessary.

Alaska doesn’t currently have a vaccine mandate, nor will they require one in the foreseeable future.

The Alaska Department of Corrections Spokesperson Betsey Holley said they’d indeed accept any applicant who was looking for work in light of vaccine requirements getting in the way.

Last week Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said officers “deserve respect” as he invited Chicago police officers to make a lateral move to police agencies in Indiana, Law Officer reported.

“Our police do the hardest job in the world, and they deserve respect — not losing their pay or being fired for refusing to comply with a ridiculous vaccine mandate,” Braun said.

Not be outdone, a few days later Florida Gov. made a pitch to recruit law enforcement officers from other states who are losing employment due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates by offering $5,000 to relocating officers.