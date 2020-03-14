HOOVER, Ala. – An off-duty Alabama police officer was found dead in the parking lot of the Hoover Police Operations building Friday afternoon.

“As a department and a family, we are deeply saddened by the tragic situation that occurred today. This is an incredibly sad and emotional time for everyone and it’s something that our department has never experienced before,” said Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis. “We ask for thoughts and prayers for the officer’s family and the entire Hoover Police Department during this extremely difficult time.”