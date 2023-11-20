Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HOMER GLEN, Ill. – A sergeant with the Glendale Heights Police Department and his wife are dead as a result of an apparent murder-suicide in Homer Glen, Illinois, law enforcement authorities confirmed.

The Village of Glendale Heights said in a press release that Sgt. Michael Huff took his life and the life of his wife, Jackie Huff, inside their residence Sunday evening, CBS News Chicago reported.

Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded about 5:46 p.m. to the 13600 block of Shannon Drive for a report of shots fired. The 911 caller heard the homeowners arguing, followed by the sound of gunshots coming from within the home.

Upon arrival, deputies found the couple lying on the kitchen floor covered in blood. Both individuals sustained gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Northwest Homer Fire Department.

Investigators recovered a small caliber handgun close to the pair and concluded the murder-suicide was an isolated incident and the greater community was not in danger.

Michael worked with GHPD for more than 20 years, and Jackie was a former employee with the Village of Glendale Heights.

GHPD is working with the Will County Sheriff’s Office as it investigates the apparent murder-suicide.

An autopsy for both individuals is pending, CBS News Chicago reported.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues and thoughts of suicide, help can be found by calling the 988 Lifeline.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...