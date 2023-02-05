Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – A retired NYPD officer Petlyn Job was discovered dead in what is being referred to as an apparent murder-suicide while her social media showed her “living my best life.”

Job, 49, reportedly shot and killed her boyfriend, identified as Alex Delone, 52, before turning the gun on herself at her New York residence on Friday, sources revealed to the New York Post.

Delone suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head, while Job sustained a fatal gunshot wound beneath her jaw, police said.

Job, a single mother of three, retired from NYPD in September 2021. In retirement, she posted numerous photos to social media of time spent traveling and with family. Her youngest child, a daughter, is just 12, according to the news outlet.

One social media post from August, showed her in uniform during a 2018 concert with singer Allison Hinds.

“THESE WERE THE GOOD OLE’ DAYS…I SURE MISS THESE OPPORTUNITIES & RUNNING INTO CELEBRATIES [sic] EVERY NOW & THEN WHEN I WAS WORKING BUT…I’M SURE ENJOYING MY RETIREMENT & LIVING MY BEST LIFE A LOT BETTER!!!,” Job wrote.

According to her social media posts, she celebrated her 49th birthday with a trip to Morocco and also enjoyed an Alicia Keys concert.

“AUGUST IS MY BIRTHDAY MONTH & I’M JUST HAVING THE TIME OF MY LIFE,” she wrote in one post.

The 49-year-old woman said she was “living my best life” in retirement. (

Another shared photo showed her dining with Delone in April, saying, “out to dinner with my love.” Delone’s nephew, Josue Delone, 19, said the family was in shock by the tragedy. He referred to his uncle as a “gentle man.” According to Josue Delone, his uncle also had a 21-year-old daughter, The Post reported. “If he had a problem or trouble anytime, he’d come through with a solution. He’d have a way to resolve it peacefully,” the nephew said. “I know for a fact that my uncle would never do something like that. He wouldn’t have started anything. I never heard him raise his voice at anybody.” Petlyn Job and her boyfriend were both found dead in the retired officer’s Flatbush home. ( Alex Delone was an immigrant from Haiti who was in the business of selling used cars. “He was a beautiful human soul,” said Delone’s father, Rodrigue Delone. Family members were unaware of any problems between the couple. Their deaths were discovered after a friend of Job’s was unable to get in touch with her when they were suppose to meet. After being unable to reach her by phone, the friend went to the Flatbush home and discovered the tragic scene. “She saw the bodies in the bedroom,” said Jr. Giddings, the uncle of Job’s youngest daughter. Job’s daughter was “just numb right now,” he noted, and her father, Orville Job was simply too broken up to speak, The Post reported. “My cousin was a wonderful person, a dedicated police officer,” Aisha McKain said. “She lived and loved life. She was full of life. Everything about her was about love and life.” If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention hotline is 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org. For law enforcement personnel there is specialized help available at COPLINE, 1-800-267-5463.