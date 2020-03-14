NEW YORK – A police officer killed herself Friday inside NYPD’s Transit Bureau station at the Columbus Circle subway stop, law enforcement sources said.

The shooting is the second suicide by an active NYPD member this year, police said.

Sources with knowledge of the case said Reyes, who had been with the department for five years, had her firearms taken away from her, although it was not immediately disclosed why, Daily News reported .

Reyes was transported to Bellevue Hospital where she died, authorities said.

“(The officer) was covered with white sheets,” said witness Ante Vidaic, a Lincoln Square public safety agent. “They didn’t make it in time.”

Officer Erica Reyes, 34, took her own life by shooting herself in a locker room at Transit District 1 headquarters at about 2:30 p.m., according to officials.

Today, the NYPD mourns as we’ve lost a fellow officer to death by suicide. Our thoughts & prayers are with their family & friends.

You are never alone, help is always available. Law enforcement text BLUE to 741741 (others text TALK)— to be connected to someone who can help 24/7. pic.twitter.com/nolHq8fFKf

— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) March 13, 2020