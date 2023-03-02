Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – An officer with the New York Police Department who was involved in a fatal shooting several months ago died by suicide in his Staten Island home early Thursday, police said.

The identity of the off-duty officer was not released, but is reported to be a 22-year-old male. According to authorities, he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head around 1:50 a.m. inside a residence in the Woodrow neighborhood. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A firearm was discovered next to him, the New York Post reported.

Sources said the young man was discovered by his father who is a retired NYPD sergeant. The officer was appointed to department in October 2021 and worked midnight shifts out of the 60th Precinct.

With just more than a year on the streets, he was one of the officers who fatally shot a domestic violence suspect, 42-year-old Jermaine Hickson, in Coney Island in November 2022, sources said.

Hickson fired several rounds at police before he was shot and killed by officers. The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau, according to sources. However, they’ve disclosed there is nothing to suggest wrongdoing on the part of the officers, The Post reported.

The officer’s suicide is the third among NYC officers so far this year.