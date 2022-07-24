Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Former Vice President Al Gore has made millions pitching climate change but what he said this week has some shaking their heads. On Sunday’s “Meet The Press,” Gore told host Chuck Todd that “climate deniers” were like Uvalde police.

“You know, the climate deniers are really in some ways similar to all of those almost 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who were waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred. They heard the screams, they heard the gunshots, and nobody stepped forward.”” Gore said.

.@AlGore: "Climate deniers are really in some ways similar to [the] 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who were waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred. They heard the screams. They heard the gunshots & nobody has stepped forward" pic.twitter.com/HP73yz4LCT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 24, 2022

In discussing the Uvalde massacre, Gore said, “And God bless those families who’ve suffered so much. And law enforcement officials tell us that’s not typical of what law enforcement usually does. And confronted with this global emergency, what we’re doing with our inaction and failing to walk through the door and stop the killing is not typical of what we are capable of as human beings. We do have the solutions.”