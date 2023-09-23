Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Two tragic cases this week exemplify why police officers need an added layer of legislative protection. The war on cops is real, regardless of what the talking heads may say.

In Volusia County, Florida, prosecutors charged a man with first-degree murder of a police officer. This is someone who had previously posted on social media that he “would be proud to get ‘pig’s blood’ on his boots.” The jury bypassed this charge, as well as a second-degree murder charge, opting instead for manslaughter, the lowest possible charge in this case.

Rightful outrage is being expressed. Per Mike Chitwood, sheriff of Volusia County:

“The message I take away from this jury is that it’s open season on law enforcement. A lesser charge of Manslaughter for the MURDER of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor is a slap in the face of everyone who puts on a uniform.”

And early this morning, a Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy was executed while sitting in his patrol car. Law enforcement has vowed to hunt down this coward.

This image has been appearing on social media. I’m not certain who created it.

This is PRECISELY Why the Protect & Serve Act Needs to Pass

Protect & Serve Act (H.R. 743) would create a new federal crime category and minimal sentencing for anyone who has knowingly assaulted a police officer. If passed, thewould create a new federal crime category and minimal sentencing for anyone who has knowingly assaulted a police officer.

Violence perpetrated on law enforcement, (including ambush-style attacks) have been on the rise since about 2015. This law would serve as a deterrent and dole out punishment that better aligns with the heinousness of these crimes. Right now, meting out consequences is arbitrary, subject to the political biases of district attorneys and fickleness of juries.

The Silence From Our Legislators is Deafening!!

Where are the rest, including those who claim to support police officers and value law and order? It’s outrageous to me that of 435 U.S. representatives, only 78 (please thank your representatives if they’re on this list!) have co-sponsored this bill. It was introduced in February, for crying out loud!, including those who claim to support police officers and value law and order?

Our elected officials sure know how to rush through bills when it serves their end goal. Yet legislation that can deter crimes against police officers and punish offenders accordingly continues to collect dust? Shameful.

ACTION ALERT! Do this on Monday

If you’re outraged about these stories, please contact your U.S. representative tomorrow morning, and urge them to co-sponsor the Protect & Serve Act (H.R. 743).

Tell them that violence against police officers continues to be on the rise and that this bill has the potential to deter these crimes. We need to send a resounding message that these egregious acts won’t be tolerated in our country.

This bill is a legislative priority of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). In fact, they created a convenient form that takes but a moment to sign and send.

Imagine the impact if every person reading this called their U.S. representative tomorrow or signed FOP’s letter. They would take notice. I’ve personally seen the good that comes when just a few concerned citizens take the time to speak out.

Our voices are so much more powerful than I think many of us estimate. Each of usalso has unique gifts that can be used to shepherd meaningful change. If you’re not sure where to use your gifts to support police officers, my e-book, Defending the Defenders, offers some ideas.

Let me end with some positive news. A friend & colleague and I will be starting work on a “support the police network” for my national women’s organization. Progress is slow, but it is being made.

Here’s hoping you have a safe and magnificent week!

