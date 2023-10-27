Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Our country is a hot mess right now. Without more Americans willing to stand up for our nation’s foundational values (including law enforcement), I fear the situation will continue to deteriorate. Denial, complacency, and silence are no longer options.

The type of meaningful change we need won’t happen in a vacuum, either. We benefit from networks comprised of Americans who deeply love their country and who are willing to stand up for it.

Like the kind of networks I developed (and strengthened) this past week, while in D.C. to attend the annual Independent Women’s Forum annual gala.

Though it’s a fun event on its own merits, my primary purpose for being there was to advocate for law enforcement and grow meaningful connections.

Being surrounded by bold, fearless, resilient Americans always gives me a renewed sense of hope – especially at a time when things feel like they’re falling apart (and in some cases are) at the seams. This time was no different.

I was able to mingle (and exchange business cards) with members of Congress and major media outlets, and thought leaders. It is through encounters like these that law enforcement will be advanced.

Chatting with bold, courageous women like Riley Gaines and listening to speeches from heroes like Enes Kanter Freedom restores my faith in the people of this nation. (Enes is an NBA star, human rights activist, and Nobel Peace Prize nominee who was willing to sacrifice a career, wealth, and even his life to do what’s right. He’s a rarity!)

My friend and IWN staff member, Christy, also informed me that the organization is increasing its involvement in the policing and public safety realm. This is going to be epic!

The icing on the cake was at Reagan Airport, where I was waiting for my flight back home. There, a few feet away, I spotted Senator Lindsey Graham chatting on the phone.

After the Senator ended his phone call, I hopped out of my seat and did an impromptu elevator pitch for the Protect & Serve Act (H.R. 743). The bill has not yet been introduced in the U.S. Senate, so his lead on it would be a huge win for law enforcement.

The Senator was quite gracious, asking questions and accepting my business card – and he said he’d look into the bill.

While I feel hopeful about the future of our nation, it’s also a guarded type of hope. I keep in front of me that we’re standing on a precipice.

Law enforcement is in crisis. Police staffing is hemorrhaging, officers are being unfairly indicted for political gain and ambushed in greater numbers.

Meanwhile, crime continues to climb unaddressed, our greatest cities are becoming uninhabitable, and politicians think that making crack vending machines available is a good idea.

The past couple of weeks exposed the rampant mind parasitism occurring in our nation’s institutions of higher learning. Many of us have been watching in horror as students (and grown adults who should know better) repeat Hamas talking points, some even praising the death of Jews.

A recent survey revealed that 63% of U.S. adults aged 18 to 39 are unaware that six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust. And 23% believe the Holocaust is either a myth or has been exaggerated. As the relative of a Christian Holocaust survivor, I’m appalled, as most of us are.

The situation at our border has gone from unsustainable to dangerous. There are recent reports of Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists infiltrating the United States and creating terror cells. An estimated 23 thousand got-aways were reported in October alone. We’ve all been placed in a position of greater vulnerability as a result.

Hope and faith are critical and see us through the darkest days. We also, however, need to be willing to get to work and solve problems.

Restoring our country to a place of exceptionalism is a huge job that can’t be left to just a few people to tend to. All patriotic Americans (including you, dear reader) can get involved, whether it’s advocating for law enforcement, advancing school curricula where students learn about the greatness of our nation, or working on any of the other issues that can make or break us.

My advice is to start somewhere, anywhere. Do something, even if it seems inconsequential. Then build from there. What are you passionate about, what are your gifts, and how can you use them to make a difference? That’s how I started. Sure, you’ll make mistakes along the way, and that’s ok. Each of us is imperfect.

If you’re a person of faith, ask God for guidance. He knows your gifts and strengths best and will place you where you need to be.

Another thought: Consider requesting a copy of my free e-book for ideas on how you can advocate for police officers.

Taking risks, getting out of our comfort zones, and putting ourselves out there is scary. The alternative is that we live in a country ruled by chaos, anarchy, and insanity. And that, from where I sit, is a much more frightening proposition.

One of the banners on the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in D.C. reads: What did Americans know – What more could have been done? Will future generations be asking this same question about us decades from now?

Thanks for taking the time from your day to read my work. Wishing you all the best. : )

For the Blue is a solutions-based initiative. I’m just an American patriot asking questions. I don’t work with any political party and I answer to nobody. For me, the health of the nation, due process (including for police officers), the rule of law, and respect for individual liberties, will always transcend party affiliation. I welcome your thoughts, even if you disagree; though personal attacks will be ignored. You can reach me at [email protected].

