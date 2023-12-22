Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Michelle woke up early in the morning, as she usually does, to get ready for work. She went through her morning routine and was now prepared to head out to work with a hot cup of coffee. However, as she exited her home to head to her vehicle, something appeared out of place. She noticed her vehicle was not in the driveway. She panicked and was not sure what was going on. She ran back into her house and dialed 9-1-1. A professional but friendly voice on the other end of the line greeted her by saying, “Hi, you have reached your local police department. What is your emergency?”

Michelle frantically began sharing her story about her car being stolen from her home. The dispatcher immediately recognized Michelle was a bit frazzled and began coaching her on how to calm down, and that they would do everything possible to find her vehicle. The dispatcher calmly asked Michelle all the necessary questions to dispatch the call and file a crime report. While asking Michelle the questions needed for the auto theft report, they also accessed their Automated License Plate Reader system (ALPR) and began searching for the vehicle.

In short order, the dispatcher captured the vehicle going through one of its ALPR systems, which meant the system could capture its time frame and a picture of the driver. The dispatcher described the suspect to Michelle, inquiring if she possibly knew the person or had given someone matching that description permission to drive her vehicle. Michelle did not recognize the suspect’s description and reiterated she had not given anyone permission to take the car.

Fortunately, the picture obtained by the ALPR of the suspect was crystal clear, which meant the picture could be processed through facial recognition. The facial recognition system was able to find a match for the suspect, confirming he had been contacted several times in the city and had priors for theft, including auto theft. That information was forwarded to the patrol officer to begin seeking the suspect.

After capturing all the information needed to complete the auto theft report, the dispatcher provided Michelle with her case number. While the dispatcher was speaking with Michelle, communicating with the officer in the field, and checking the various systems to identify and capture the suspect, they took another call from a business owner reporting a robbery. This caller was non-English speaking; however, that did not slow down the dispatcher as they began to converse in the caller’s language. The work by this dispatcher is seamless, with perfect accuracy.

Most, if not all, police departments should be looking to hire the dispatcher just described. Such an individual would be a game changer to any law enforcement agency. Interestingly, these dispatchers exist today; however, they are scattered in numerous parts of various Virtual Assistant (VA) platforms that could be condensed into the next generation of police dispatchers. No longer science fiction, a VA Dispatcher could be right around the corner.

Ubiquitous VAs with AI

Some in society have become trapped in the media hype and forget AI and VAs exist all around them. According to Gitnux (October 31, 2023), “in 2017, 60.5 million Americans used a virtual assistant at least once a month,” and “ by 2024, estimates suggest that more than 8 billion digital voice assistants will be in use globally.” The statistics are consistent with most of the reality that people in America and other industrialized countries already have some type of smartphone (powered by AI) in their possession. Interestingly, the statistics do not support the popular myth of a fear of machines rising against humans.

One cannot discuss the rise of VAs without mentioning Amazon’s “Alexa,” a shining beacon of VA ubiquity in contemporary consumer life. Designed to tackle a multitude of tasks, Alexa and her kindred virtual assistants have seamlessly integrated themselves into daily routines, handling everything from adjusting lights and setting up perfect movie nights to generating shopping lists based on user preferences and previous interactions. However, while Alexa showcases the current capabilities of VAs, platforms like ChatGPT are a game changer for the next wave of advancements in VAs (Kalla & Smith, 2023). The sophisticated algorithms and learning mechanisms underpinning ChatGPT make it an ideal candidate for roles that demand a deeper level of understanding and adaptability, such as virtual dispatchers, investigators, or report takers (Sharma, 2022).

With each succeeding generation, VAs continue to progress in their ability to conduct a more significant number of complications. In addition to the AI capabilities found in cell phones and wearable technology, most electronic devices today have some “smart” features or AI capabilities. While we embrace the enhancements AI brings to efficiency and problem-solving, there is a parallel need to consider the broader implications of its integration into society. In this context, we pivot from simply marveling at technological progress to scrutinizing its potential impact on society.

Things to keep an eye out for when it comes to AI?

2003’s “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” presented a future where artificially intelligent machines take over the world and seek to destroy humanity. The story prompted fears about what might happen if intelligent machines are created, but it is not the first time this fear has been exploited for entertainment. There are plenty of other movies that evoke fear of AI in people, such as “2001: A Space Odyssey” in 1968 (Kubrick, 1968) and the original “Terminator” premiering in 1984 (Cameron, 1984). AI is not a concept waiting in the future; it is happening today. ChatGPT and others have both fascinated the general public and created calls for AI regulation (Ray, 2023).

Prominent figures in the field of AI contribute to the apprehension surrounding this technology by forecasting potential perils associated with its capabilities and the current insufficiency of regulatory measures (Ramge, 2019). For example, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer emphasized the importance of carefully regulating AI technologies, stating, “If you go too fast, you can ruin things” (Reuters, 2023). In addition, Elon Musk expressed a range of concerns about AI. He emphasized the need for proactive regulation of AI, saying, “AI is a rare case where I think we need to be proactive in regulation than be reactive” and “I am not normally an advocate of regulation and oversight…but this is a case where you have a very serious danger to the public” (Analytics India Magazine, 2020).

Artificial Intelligence, particularly virtual assistants (VAs), are already deeply embedded in our daily lives, from smartphones to various electronic devices, so caution may be crucial, but familiarity already exists. AI’s creation aims to enhance human life, reduce errors, save lives, and enhance customer service, all of which would benefit law enforcement operations. However, as AI advances, it is imperative to “keep an eye out” for corresponding safety measures and appropriate regulations to ensure its use and development meet the desired goals of each discipline or community, utilizing its resources as a force multiplier. For policing, its use foreshadows an era where officers are better protected, their work has a higher quality, and the communities they serve are safer as a result.

VAs in law enforcement operations

There are an almost unlimited number of ways that AI can elevate the quality of work in policing. For instance, VAs can have a significant impact in helping police officers enhance their investigative abilities. They can literally serve as a virtual partner in synthesizing leads and other information. McHenry tells us, “They [digital voice assistant] are a partner that digs for leads by sorting, referencing and then analyzing data from all manner of public, private, cloud and social media sources” (2021). Having such a resource at an officer’s disposal saves a significant amount of investigative time. As was the case with the dispatching VA, the detective VA would be an invaluable resource for the police officer to have at their disposal.

Imagine, “[using] geography, time and circumstances, the DVA [digital voice assistant] could be programmed to hunt through sources including law enforcement data, public camera feeds and social media postings looking for relevant results” (McHenry, 2021). This is exactly what the police officer would have to do at the station to gather information about the suspect and their whereabouts. Therefore, the officer does not have to waste time and resources by driving back to the station to access the department’s computer system. Such action would take the officer off the field, which may seem insignificant depending on the geography of the agency. However, for those agencies covering large rural areas, it means longer response times and diminished public safety with fewer officers in the field fighting crime.

Motorola Solutions is testing a new virtual assistant feature in their police radios, similar to Apple’s Siri. This feature is currently capable of simple tasks like checking license plates or driver’s license information(Westrope, 2019). Consequently, this feature should offload significant work from dispatchers, who traditionally manage these tasks, answer emergency and non-emergency calls, and monitor the status of field personnel. This innovation streamlines police operations by automating routine data checks and enhances efficiency. Moreover, Motorola’s system includes real-time officer tracking, facilitating quick location and response in emergencies, a marked improvement over the previous, more time-consuming processes, such as a grid search. This type of action not only delays an emergency response but ties up all other resources in locating the officer(s) experiencing the emergency.

Besides assisting their human officer counterpart in the investigative process, a VA can become vital in completing police reports or gathering information as a report taker. Some law enforcement agencies are beginning to use VAs to reduce their reliance on paperwork and increase their accuracy within their written report and for report management. The technology allows officers to verbally report information, create incident reports, and complete other tasks more efficiently while affording the officers the ability to maintain their situational awareness without being distracted in trying to complete manual tasks (CPI OpenFox, Feb. 2023). Report management is a huge time taker in any police organization. Having the ability to manage this task and reduce the amount of time an officer is bogged down taking police reports equates to additional patrol time and safer communities. If all of this sounds too good to be true, it is already happening in other professions.

The influence of virtual assistants in and outside of Law Enforcement

The integration of Virtual Assistants (VAs) into various organizational operations has revolutionized customer service and operational efficiency. In law enforcement, the advent of Virtual Assistants (VAs) marks a significant step forward in enhancing public safety and operational efficacy. These digital tools are increasingly being utilized to assist in dispatching, alleviating the workload of officers, and facilitating more efficient crime investigations. By automating routine tasks, VAs enable officers to focus more on critical aspects of law enforcement, such as community engagement and proactive policing strategies.

The healthcare industry is embracing this change as it deploys VAs to book appointments, share information, and even recommend care based on symptoms (VanBussel, et al., 2022. p 2.) VAs are also starting to collect data in social and psychological research, going as far as being used to “survey individuals about their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors” (Sprengholz & Betsch, 2022. p 1228). This move ensures consistent care and offers a touchpoint that might otherwise be missed in traditional setups. Others reaping the benefits of VAs is the high-end clothing service industry (Luce, 2018). Clients are treated to a seamless shopping experience as VAs offer insights on emerging fashion trends, recommend outfits based on historical choices, and provide other conveniences tailored to elevate customer satisfaction. Just as we are seeing in mental health and high-end clothing, the use of VAs in law enforcement can herald a new era of enhanced efficiency and effectiveness, promising a safer and more responsive community environment.

Evolving Public Safety Dispatch: The VA Journey Begins

As a result of moving public safety dispatching into the VA realm, Westnet is currently offering a VA option to Fire Dispatching with its “First-In” system (First In Alerting, 2023) This new system signifies the beginning of this realization. Nevertheless, there is plenty of room for growth. As pointed out by a seasoned fire assistant chief, the system retains a discernibly “robotic” voice, creating a robotic feeling to the individual dispatching the call. This critique emphasizes the existing gap: the need for a system that not only efficiently accomplishes tasks but also resonates with a human touch. This is extremely important if we are going to achieve acceptance from our respective communities. Interestingly, this rudimentary system created by Westnet, while helpful in alleviating certain responsibilities from existing dispatchers, has a potentially bumpy road ahead if the robotic voice effect cannot be resolved. However, this should not be an area of concern as “Siri,” “Alexa,” and other VA voices have overcome this hurdle.

Conclusion

In our exploration of “Virtual Assistants in Blue” we have seen the transformative impact of Virtual Assistants (VAs) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) public safety. The near future narrative of the possibilities should prompt deliberation about next steps, not to think of ways to avoid the possibilities VA bring to the table. The integration of VAs in policing is part of a broader trend of AI integration into our daily lives, as evidenced by the widespread use of digital assistants like Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and platforms like ChatGPT. These technologies exemplify the remarkable progress AI has made in enhancing convenience and efficiency.

In law enforcement, VAs promise to revolutionize various facets of policing. Motorola Solutions is at the forefront of this evolution, testing AI-enabled police radios that perform tasks like license plate checks, enhancing officers’ efficiency and safety. The potential of VAs extends to investigative assistance, report management, and even serving as virtual partners in dispatching, exemplified by initiatives like Westnet’s “First-In” system for fire dispatching.

The rise of VAs and AI in policing is a pivotal development. These technologies not only bolster public safety and enhance the capabilities of law enforcement but also present opportunities and challenges that require careful consideration and management. As we embrace AI’s potential to improve policing, it is crucial to ensure these advancements align with ethical standards and societal needs, fostering a future where technology serves as a force multiplier in creating safer, more efficient communities by aiding law enforcement in providing exceptional public safety services.

Chief Marcelo Blanco, born in Argentina and raised in Los Angeles and Upland, graduated from Upland High in 1991. His career at Upland Police Department began as a Crime Prevention Unit cadet. It progressed through various roles, including dispatcher, Crime Prevention Officer, police officer with duties like DARE Instructor and SRO, and assignments with the DOJ Terrorism Task Force and FBI JTTF. Promoted through ranks to Detective and then Sergeant, he supervised community resource units and was a terrorism liaison. As a Lieutenant and Captain, he managed patrol and administrative services.

Blanco, an experienced technical education instructor, holds an associate degree, a Bachelor’s in Organizational Management, and a Master’s in Organizational Leadership. His professional development includes leadership and management programs, and he has served in key positions with the Peace Officers Research Association of California. Fluent in Spanish, his career reflects a commitment to community service and law enforcement leadership.

