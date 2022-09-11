How much longer do you suppose our nation can continue down the path it’s on? How can we survive (let alone thrive) with understaffed police departments whose cops are exhausted and demoralized? Or a system that freely allows predators to harm the innocent?
How free are we, really, if we have to fear becoming a crime statistic; move from cities we love because crime has become unsustainable; or alter our plans to avoid getting attacked, stabbed, shot at, raped, or thrown onto subway tracks?
And how many lives have to be destroyed? Do you really want to live in a country where the ambushing of police officers and the gunning down of innocent civilians in cold blood is just a normal part of life?
While it’s true that crime has always existed -and always will- the welfare of the law-abiding has historically taken precedent over that of criminal offenders. Lawmakers and government officials are obligated to protect the people, yet instead have embraced a social experiment that’s destroying our country.
Unimaginable Crimes Are Becoming the Norm
Question For You: When is Enough, Enough?
Help Me Lobby
This article originally appeared at For The Blue.