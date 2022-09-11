Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

How much longer do you suppose our nation can continue down the path it’s on? How can we survive (let alone thrive) with understaffed police departments whose cops are exhausted and demoralized? Or a system that freely allows predators to harm the innocent?

How free are we, really, if we have to fear becoming a crime statistic; move from cities we love because crime has become unsustainable; or alter our plans to avoid getting attacked, stabbed, shot at, raped, or thrown onto subway tracks?

And how many lives have to be destroyed? Do you really want to live in a country where the ambushing of police officers and the gunning down of innocent civilians in cold blood is just a normal part of life?

While it’s true that crime has always existed -and always will- the welfare of the law-abiding has historically taken precedent over that of criminal offenders. Lawmakers and government officials are obligated to protect the people, yet instead have embraced a social experiment that’s destroying our country.

Unimaginable Crimes Are Becoming the Norm

The following are a few tragic stories that reached my desk just this past week alone. Given that much of the media doesn’t report news unless it aligns with a prescribed narrative, you may not be aware of these. Note the common theme with these tragedies: They could have likely been averted had government fulfilled its obligation to protect the citizenry. Warning! These are very upsetting. A y oung mother was beheaded in front of her children. Read: In the United States of America. The suspect allegedly had an “extensive, violent criminal past and a history of mental illness.”

in the Houston area. A judge set one of the suspect’s bond at just $200,000, only for another judge to lower it to $75,000. Even after violating his bond, the prosecutor and judge didn’t revoke it. The judge in the other suspect’s case set bail at $35,000. When he violated the terms of the bond, it was raised to a paltry $75,000. The suspect accused of going on a murderous shooting rampage in Memphis(and livestreaming it) was previously charged with first-degree attempted murder. He was instead allowed to plead guilty to aggravated assault, was sentenced to three years in prison, where he served just three. In continuing with the upward trend of ambushes on police officers, Two Cobb County (Georgia) sheriff’s deputies were ambushed and murdered in cold blood for the act of serving a warrant. Instead of learning from this failed social experiment, Illinois is on track to eliminate its cash bail system in 2023. In part, “Under the new law, entire categories of crime, such as aggravated batteries, robberies, burglaries, hate crimes, aggravated DUIs, vehicular homicide, drug induced homicides, all drug offenses, including delivery of fentanyl and trafficking cases, are not eligible for detention no matter the severity of the crime or the defendant’s risk to a specific person or the community, unless the People prove by clear and convincing evidence the person has a “high likelihood of willful flight to avoid prosecution.”

Question For You: When is Enough, Enough?

You and I, and those we love are at a statistically increased risk for becoming victims. Nothing makes us exempt. There are also fewer places to hide. Crime once most prominent in urban areas are spilling into suburbs, and even into rural areas. What We Can and Can’t Control Some of the problems we face as a nation have been in the making for at least several decades. The obsolescence of the nuclear family, community and service to others, patriotism, and faith in a Higher Power, for example, have made us weaker as individuals and as a nation. In other ways, we most definitely have power. The way out of this mess hinges on you and me – we’re the cavalry. Stop Voting for People Who Don’t Prioritize Your Safety A basic obligation of government is the protection of its people. If your representatives are unable to fulfill this obligation, vote them out of office. Those who weep for violent perpetrators more than they do for crime victims don’t deserve our vote. The But they had a tough childhood excuse doesn’t mean violent offenders should get a pass. Let violent criminals get all the help they need: Behind bars where they can’t hurt others! There are other issues and causes I care about (like animal welfare), as I’m sure you do. Right now, however, there are few things more pressing than re-prioritizing law and order. Because without this foundation, we will flounder. The men and women who can ensure that they value my safety and that of my loved ones, and who will defend and support law enforcement, will get my vote.

Help Me Lobby

We have an opportunity to right this ship with the upcoming midterms. I’ve been busy identifying candidates who I believe are pro-police and -public safety. Once they’re sworn into office (provided they win) I plan to lobby. A top priority is to create legislation deterring ambushes and attacks against police officers. When police are protected, defended, and supported, they are in a much better position to serve us. If you’d like to be placed on my list of volunteers, please reach me at [email protected] Please understand that I have full-time obligations outside of police advocacy, so I may not respond immediately. It’s natural to not want to think about any of this, and I know this issue is depressing and overwhelming as heck. I’m just not sure complacency is a viable solution anymore.

This article originally appeared at For The Blue.