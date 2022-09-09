Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

San Carlos, California – A young mother was beheaded in the middle of a California street Thursday afternoon as her children watched.

The children, ages 1 and 7, were on the scene saying they “want their mom” after she was allegedly murdered Jose Landaeta Solano, who was arrested after returning to the location according to the Post Millennial.

NBC Bay Area reports that Solano “has an extensive, violent criminal past and a history of mental illness.”

The deceased mother had been granted a temporary restraining order against Solano in April.

The decapitation happened near Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue in San Carlos, which is located in California’s silicon valley. Police deputies were flagged down around 11:50 am about a domestic violence incident and reports were coming in around 12:15 pm of the woman’s head being chopped off and of the children on scene.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said that they are still looking for the weapons, which they believe to be a samurai sword. According to local ABC news, neighbor Chapele Thorborne said, “The head was underneath the car and she was laying in the back of the car- just severed. And they covered her up.” Thorborne added. “It was kind of a shock, you know. This is a nice neighborhood. So, it’s a shock.”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...