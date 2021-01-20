Share—and speak up for law & order...















Washington D.C. – An estimated eight thousand strong caravan heading through Central America to the United States are headed to the border after promises made by incoming President Joe Biden.

In an interview shared by The Hill, one immigrant said that he is coming to the United States because President-elect Joe Biden is ‘going to help all of us.’

Biden is expected to introduce a sweeping immigration bill on day one of his presidency that will roll back a number of the Trump administration’s tough, anti-immigration policies.

While standing in front of a large crowd of people from the caravan, the immigrant told a reporter that Biden is ‘giving us 100 days to get to the U.S.’

The Daily Mail points out that he appeared to be incorrectly citing Biden’s pledge to place a 100-day moratorium on deportations.

Honduran migrant: President-elect Biden is "going to help all of us." pic.twitter.com/LkrVCsXcSb — The Hill (@thehill) January 18, 2021

When he was asked by the reporter what he wanted for ‘his people’, he said it was for them to ‘get to the U.S. because they’re having a new president.’

‘He’s gonna help all of us,’ the migrant said, speaking of Joe Biden. ‘He’s giving us 100 days to get to the U.S.’ to get legal status and ‘get a better life for our kids and family.’

Guatemalan troops attempted to stop the caravan of Honduran migrants from reaching the states.

The clash erupted into violence and police were seen beating back the crowd with batons and tear-gas on Monday.

