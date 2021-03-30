Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. — Authorities in New York state have charged a 7-year-old boy with third-degree rape, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to WWNY-TV and the Watertown Daily Times, New York State Police last week charged the Brasher Falls boy in connection with an incident that occurred in November 2020. The department confirmed the child’s age to local news outlets, KIRO reported.

State police didn’t release much information, but said the unidentified child was charged with third-degree rape on March 23.

Troopers say the incident was reported on Thanksgiving.

The child was cited and released. The case will be handled in Family Court.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

“Instinctually, it shouldn’t happen that a 7 year old – I don’t think you even could really realize what you’re doing at 7 years old. So I think it’s absurd to charge a 7 year old with rape. They’d have to prove he actually physically committed this act, which to me it almost seems to be an impossibility,” said Anthony Martone, Queens Defenders, felony youth defense unit director.

In New York state, a child must be 7 or older to face juvenile charges, though lawmakers are considering legislation that would raise the minimum age, WWNY reported.