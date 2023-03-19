Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SCARSDALE, N.Y. – Tragedy stuck in Scarsdale, New York when five kids were killed in a fiery overnight traffic collision, including the 16-year-old driver of the vehicle. Authorities said the children were traveling on the Hutchinson River Parkway early Sunday morning when the driver of the Nissan Rogue they were in lost control and crashed into a tree before catching fire.

The five youngsters who perished in the crash were between the ages of 8- and 17-years-old. The only survivor was a 9-year-old boy. He was taken to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Fox News Digital reported.

According to law enforcement authorities, the 9-year-old survivor was sitting in a hatchback/cargo area when the collision occurred and managed to exit the wreckage through the rear of the vehicle.

Investigators were able to determine that a 16-year-old was likely the driver of the automobile. Of the five deceased victims, four were male and one was female, all from Connecticut.

There were no other vehicles involved in the collision, which occurred about 12:20 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Identities of the deceased have not yet been released. Investigators are still trying to determine where the kids were coming from and where they were headed, Fox reported.

No further details were immediately available as the investigation remains ongoing.

