Wisconsin Act 109, put into law in 2015, imposed “a sunset date, providing that the mandatory minimums do not apply to sentences imposed after July 1, 2020,” according to the Legislative Reference Bureau.

As gun crime skyrockets in Milwaukee, Judge Jean Kies sentenced a repeat gun offender to PROBATION in a case that exemplifies many of the problems in the Milwaukee County court system. Lavohn Lee Carter won’t serve a day in jail under her sentence.

Police reports obtained by Wisconsin Right Now through an open records request show that Milwaukee police had a strong felon in possession gun case against Lavohn Lee Carter, an already habitually convicted felon who was on extended supervision for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He fought with officers when they arrested him. This would be his 4th conviction for felon in possession of a firearm.

However, Milwaukee County Judge Jean Kies gave Carter NO time behind bars at all, staying the sentence, in a March 13, 2022, hearing. Instead, she gave him probation.

