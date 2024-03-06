Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee County correctional sergeant was stabbed by a former inmate while walking in to work at the jail, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department.

Chief Deputy Daniel Hughes said in a news conference that the attack occurred at about 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of 9th and State, near the jail. The victim was a 14-year veteran of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department.

The sergeant was approached on foot by the 41-year-old male suspect, who has not been named. “The man attacked the sergeant, stabbing him several times before fleeing on foot,” Hughes said in a news conference.

The sergeant was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

“We believe it was intentionally done,” Hughes said.

He said the sergeant was able to identify the former inmate.

Hughes said the suspect was a “recently released occupant of the Milwaukee County Jail.” The word “occupant” is the euphemism that the Sheriff’s Department has adopted for the word “inmate.” The suspect was sought and arrested by the Milwaukee Police Department. A reporter asked Hughes about the suspect having a past history of attacking law enforcement, but he declined to comment. Hughes said the department is “outraged by this attack on one of our own,” saying the correctional officer was “off duty, walking in to report to duty” when he was attacked. This article originally appeared Wednesday, March 6, at Wisconsin Right Now and was reprinted with permission.