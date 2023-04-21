Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A high school wrestler in Illinois has been charged with assault after video of him sucker-punching an opponent after losing a match earlier this month went viral.

The 14-year-old offender, who police have not named because of his age, was issued a citation for assault after he admitted to punching his opponent at Oak Park River Forest High School on April 8, the Oak Park Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday.

The victim, who is also 14, has not been identified by authorities either.

Disgusting footage from #wrestling match in Des Plaines, Illinois. Here is Hafid Alicea (Maine West HS) SUCKER PUNCHING Cooper Corder (SPAR Wrestling Academy) after losing 14-2. Even worse, he fakes a hand shake and then floors Corder after their Freestyle match for 3rd place. pic.twitter.com/UryZ3O5P1M — Talen Guzman (@TalenGuzman) April 18, 2023

CBS Chicago reported that the suspect attacked his opponent out of frustration after losing the match. Police told the suspect and his family were cooperating with their investigation.

The victim won the match 14-2, but when the referee invited the two players to shake hands at the center of the mat, the suspect struck his unsuspecting opponent directly in the face.

The suspect is due in court next month.