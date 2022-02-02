Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MILWAUKEE – There are always feel-good stories that come to life as the Super Bowl rolls around. This year, one happens to be coming out of Milwaukee, where a 26-year-old police officer was recently shot but thankfully lived through it.

Surprisingly, wounded Milwaukee Police Officer Herbert Davis isn’t a Green Bay Packers fan, he’s a life-long Cincinnati Bengals fan. He was seen sporting Bengal paraphernalia when he was recently discharged from the hospital.

Now that Davis is out of the hospital, he’ll need to pack his bags and prepare to take a trip to California in a week and a half to attend the Super Bowl, which will feature his Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams.

26-year-old Milwaukee Police Officer Herbert Davis was shot Thursday night in a shootout during a wellness check. He survived, and today he left the hospital! Idk about you guys but it seems like he might be rooting for the @Bengals this Sunday!! 🏈 @JoeyB @MilwaukeePolice pic.twitter.com/ZE9clrrmLs — Courtney Sisk (@Courtney_SiskTV) January 28, 2022

Davis was gifted Super Bowl tickets courtesy of a local radio station and Good Karma Brands, according to WTMJ-TV.

“WTMJ-AM and Good Karma Brands surprised the officer on live radio. They bought him two Super Bowl tickets, two plane tickets, a hotel room, and are giving him a couple thousand dollars in spending money to use while at the game. Originally, a GoFundMe was set up to get Officer Davis to the Super Bowl. But then WTMJ-AM stepped in to get him to Los Angeles.

Station Vice President Steve Wexler made the announcement live on the air.

“It’s just a token of our appreciation for your service, your commitment, and your inspiration that you’ve brought to all of us,” said Wexler.

Davis was stunned and remained silent for several moments before offering his gratitude to the station for the trip.

Davis said his father is responsible for his love for the Bengals, so he’ll be taking his pops to watch the big game.